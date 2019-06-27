FESTURIS Brazil: Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar increase Asian representation

The International Tourism Fair of Gramado (FESTURIS) continues to invest heavily in attracting international destinations. Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar are among the new destinations of this edition, expanding Asian participation in the event. The natural beauties and the historical and cultural legacy of the four countries will be presented by Images Travel, which plans to expand its business in Brazil and Latin America.

“It will be our first time in Brazil and we believe that participating in Festuris is the best way to discover the Brazilian market and promote our brand in the country. The market is expanding rapidly in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. However, we note that most agencies work with large tour operators, which can not offer flexible and personalized services. We hope to meet this demand,” projects CEO of Images Travel, Timo Bry.

In 2018, Vietnam received 15.4 million visitors, a 20% increase over the previous year. Cambodia and Laos have also been expanding their potential as a destination, receiving 6.2 million and 3.8 million visitors last year, respectively. Tourism represents an important share of the national GDP of these countries.

GVA presents diversity in luxurious and romantic destinations

Known for luxury, elegance, romantic climate and beautiful scenery, Monaco will be one of the attractions of Wedding Space, showing all its potential in tourism specializing in weddings. Seychelles, Jordan and Norway have also confirmed participation in FESTURIS, offering diverse options in Luxury Space – each destination with its unique characteristics and beauties. The four destinations will be presented by Global Vision Access.

“Festuris is an extremely well organized event. I really like the focus on innovation in each edition, there is always great care taken to bring something new to the participants, both for exhibitors and for tourism professionals. In fact, the quality of travel agents and operators is excellent and is one of the reasons we attend the fair with our customers every year. Another highlight is Luxury Space, where the return is immediate as the sponsors hold pre-scheduled meetings with buyers,” says Global Vision Access director Gisele Abrahão.

Hard Rock Hotels, Nobu Hotels and Unico 2087 confirmed at FESTURIS

Reinforcing the group of exhibitors confirmed at the International Tourism Fair of Gramado (FESTURIS), which takes place from November 7 to 10, 2019, RCD Hotels invests again in the event presenting prestigious projects of international hospitality.

The Hard Rock Hotels All Inclusive Experience (Cancun, Los Cabos, Punta Cana, Riviera Maya and Vallarta) will be present at Wedding Space – a specialized wedding segment, one of the fastest growing in the tourist market. Three more major brands were confirmed for Luxury Space – Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos and Unico 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya.

“It is a pleasure to confirm our presence again in Festuris Gramado’s Luxury Space and to participate for the first time in the new Wedding Space. Festuris is a very professional fair and we find this scheduling format with guaranteed meetings with the agencies excellent, it generates many opportunities, contacts and sales, “says RCD Hotels Sales Director, Carla Cecchele.