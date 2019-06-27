United Airlines adds second daily nonstop San Francisco-Hong Kong flight

United Airlines today announced it is offering customers a second daily nonstop flight between San Francisco and Hong Kong. Beginning October 26, United will operate two daily nonstop flights between San Francisco and Hong Kong giving customers the choice of midday or late-night departures from both airports. Tickets are now available for purchase.

“The addition of a second daily nonstop flight between San Francisco and Hong Kong offers customers more flexibility and convenience when planning travel to one of the world’s largest business markets,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network. “We look forward to offering customers a schedule that fits their travel needs with convenient times and greater connectivity to United’s extensive and growing network.”

United’s schedule between San Francisco and Hong Kong offers business and leisure customers more flexibility when planning travel. United’s new evening departure from San Francisco gives customers a morning arrival in Hong Kong to start their day and the new evening departure from Hong Kong will arrive into San Francisco in the evening. These two flights combined will offer customers more options to connect to 80 destinations beyond San Francisco.

Hong Kong (HKG) – San Francisco (SFO) Schedule (Effective Oct. 26)

Flight Frequency Dep. Time Time Aircraft

UA 869 Daily SFO – HKG 1:15 p.m. 8:20 p.m. +1 day B777-200ER

UA 877 (New) Mon/Wed/Sat.

Tue/Thu/Fri/Sun SFO – HKG 11:05 p.m.

10:50 p.m. 6:10 a.m.+2 days

5:55 a.m. +2 days B777-200ER

UA 862 Daily HKG – SFO 12:20 p.m. 8:40 a.m. B777-200ER

UA 878 (New) Daily HKG – SFO 10:30 p.m. 6:50 p.m. B777-200ER

Expanding San Francisco’s International Network in 2019

This year, United started nonstop seasonal service from San Francisco to Amsterdam; and extended Auckland, New Zealand and Tahiti, French Polynesia services to year-round. The airline also began a second daily flight to Seoul, South Korea and twice-daily service to Toronto, Canada. In October, United will begin seasonal nonstop service to Melbourne, Australia and new seasonal service to New Delhi in December.

With these new routes, the airline will serve 29 international destinations from San Francisco, including eight cities in Europe, India and the Middle East; seven in North America; and 14 in Asia and Oceania. United, the largest airline at San Francisco International Airport, operates more than 300 daily flights. The network expansion cements United’s preeminent position in San Francisco, where the carrier offers more nonstop flights than any U.S. airline from San Francisco to the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. Tickets are now available for purchase.

United has been a Bay Area company for 90 years and employs 14,000 people in the Bay Area, including 2,500 at its maintenance base, which recently celebrated its 70th anniversary of operation. United continues to invest in the airport and last year opened the 28,000-square-foot United Polaris lounge near Gate G92 in International Terminal G.