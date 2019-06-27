Caribbean Sustainable Tourism Conference: Eco-tourism development and wealth creation

The idea of social entrepreneurship as a strategy for social and economic empowerment will come up for discussion at the region’s premier sustainable tourism gathering in late August.

As part of a detailed programme to address some of the region’s pressing tourism issues, the Caribbean Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development – otherwise known as the Sustainable Tourism Conference (#STC2019) will provide a forum for regional and international delegates to examine how some destinations have successfully merged tourism development with eco-conscious destination management.

The conference, organised by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) in partnership with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, is scheduled for 26-29 Aug. 2019 at the Beachcombers Hotel in St. Vincent.

During the first general session entitled, Development Models for Social Integration, attention will be focused on the integration of local and indigenous grassroots initiatives as key pillars of the region’s cultural richness and diversity, with emphasis on the generation of employment opportunities for local communities.

“The involvement of all facets of our society, including local communities, is critical to our sustainability. It’s for this reason that we have included in the conference programme presentations from communities across the region, including indigenous communities, that are engaging in community tourism to share their successes and best practices. The aim is to provide conference participants with actual examples of grassroots efforts that have been successful in order to help generate bold ideas for a sustainable, inclusive and community-oriented tourism product,” said Amanda Charles, the CTO’s sustainable tourism development specialist.

Under the theme “Keeping the Right Balance: Tourism Development in an Era of Diversification,” industry experts participating in #STC2019 will address the urgent need for a transformational, disruptive, and regenerative tourism product to meet ever-rising challenges.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will host STC amidst an intensified national thrust towards a greener, more climate-resilient destination, including the construction of a geothermal plant on St. Vincent to complement the country’s hydro and solar energy capacity and the restoration of the Ashton Lagoon in Union Island.