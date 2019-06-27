No tsunami threat as strong earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck the Kermadec Islands, northeast of New Zealand. There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand and no tsunami warning was issued so far.

Preliminary Earthquake Report

Magnitude 6.3

Date-Time • 27 Jun 2019 11:04:57 UTC

• 26 Jun 2019 23:04:57 near epicenter

Location 30.386S 179.233W

Depth 10 km

Distances • 823.9 km (510.8 mi) NE of Ngunguru, New Zealand

• 844.3 km (523.5 mi) NE of Whangarei, New Zealand

• 904.0 km (560.5 mi) NE of North Shore, New Zealand

• 907.4 km (562.6 mi) NE of Auckland, New Zealand

• 909.2 km (563.7 mi) NNE of Whakatane, New Zealand

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 8.5 km; Vertical 1.8 km

Parameters Nph = 78; Dmin = 178.5 km; Rmss = 1.22 seconds; Gp = 56°