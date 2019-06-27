IATA statement on Boeing 737 MAX safety controversy

IATA is taking a stand in the Boeing MAX controversy and issued this statement today: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) urged state aviation safety regulators to continue to align on technical validation requirements and timelines for the safe re-entry into service of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The announcement came at the conclusion of the second Boeing 737 MAX Summit organized by IATA.

“The Boeing 737 MAX tragedies weigh heavily on an industry that holds safety as its top priority. We trust the Federal Aviation Administration, in its role as the certifying regulator, to ensure the aircraft’s safe return to service. And we respect the duty of regulators around the world to make independent decisions on FAA’s recommendations,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

“At the same time, aviation is a globally integrated system that relies on global standards, including mutual recognition, trust, and reciprocity among safety regulators. This harmonized structure has worked successfully for decades to help make air travel the safest form of long-distance travel the world has known. Aviation cannot function efficiently without this coordinated effort, and restoring public confidence demands it,” said de Juniac.

IATA reiterated the need for alignment on additional training requirements for Boeing 737 MAX flight crew.

Representatives from more than 40 airlines, safety regulatory authorities, original equipment manufacturers, training organizations, aviation-related associations and aircraft lessors attended the second Boeing 737 MAX Summit in Montreal, 26 June 2019.