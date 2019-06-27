Kelowna to Las Vegas: Now non-stop on Swoop

Today Swoop started its new non-stop route between Kelowna, BC and Las Vegas, NV. The inaugural flight wraps up the celebrations for the 2019 summer schedule. Flight WO826 departs KelownaInternational Airport (YLW) at 2:35 p.m. and arrives at McCarran International Airport (LAS) at 5:08 p.m., local time. Prior to departure, travellers will be offered refreshments, swag and more at Kelowna International Airport.

Additionally, at 9:00 a.m., Bob and Big Ginger from Kelowna radio station Power 104 FM and Ara and Toby from 1031 Beach Morning Radio will be live on-location. The local stations are hosting a ‘SwoopCase’ party where pre-selected contestants arrive at the airport with their bags packed for the chance to board Swoop’s inaugural flight to Las Vegas. The winners will enjoy accommodations provided by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA)at Caesars Palace.

“The non-stop service to Las Vegas has generated a lot of excitement in the Okanagan Valley,” said Karen McIsaac, Sr.Advisor of Communications at Swoop. “So much so, that we eagerly announced the continuation of the service throughout the winter schedule, which was released earlier this week. The twice-weekly flights on Thursday and Sunday are perfect for a quick weekend getaway.”

“We are thrilled to see another destination launch this summer with Swoop,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. “We’ve heard from the community that they want more non-stop destinations from Kelowna and adding another U.S. destination from YLW is just one way we are making this happen.”

“We are excited Swoop has announced new seasonal service from Kelowna to Las Vegas,” said H. Fletch Brunelle, Vice President of Marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “With nearly 1.5 million visitors to Las Vegasannually, Canada represents our largest source of international visitors. Swoop’s direct service will provide affordable and flexible travel options and encourage visitors to make Las Vegas their top summer getaway.”