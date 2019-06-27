Two people killed, over half dozen injured in Siberia plane crash

A crash landing of Antonov An-24 twin turboprop plane in Russia’s Eastern Siberia left at least two people dead and over half a dozen injured.



The tragedy in Nizhneangarsk struck after the plane operated by Angara airlines skidded off the runway while attempting to make an emergency landing. Videos from the scene recorded by witnesses showed large plumes of smoke ascending into the air.

At least two crew members died in the crash, according to preliminary information, while at least seven other people were hospitalized. Another 43 people were rescued from the plane, which was headed to Ulan Ude.

“One of the engines failed when the plane took off. The crew took the decision to return to the airport,” a spokesman for the Russian republic of Buryatia, Aleksey Fishev, said. “During landing the plane skid 100 meters off the runway and collided with the sewage treatment plant, causing the aircraft to catch fire.”