Holland America Line invites guests to discover Aloha spirit in Hawaii

Travelers longing to witness the scenic rainbow hues of Hawaii’s lush, emerald-green valleys and turquoise seas have 10 Holland America Line cruises to choose from between fall 2019 and spring 2020. Ranging from 16 to 28 days, the itineraries also include Collectors’ Voyages that combine the enchanting islands of Hawaii with a taste of the Mexican Riviera.

Each itinerary features an overnight call at Honolulu, providing extra time to visit historic Pearl Harbor, catch a golden sunset on Waikiki Beach, take in the breathtaking views from Diamond Head State Monument or spend the evening at an authentic luau. The cruises also feature calls at the beautiful ports of Hilo, Lahaina and Kona. Hawaii sailings are available aboard Eurodam and Oosterdam, and depart from Seattle, Washington; Vancouver, British Columbia; and San Diego, California.

“The Hawaiian Islands have long drawn travelers to this magical paradise, offering endless adventure, incomparable beauty and a deep, rich history,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. “Our extended cruises to Hawaii create a truly immersive experience where guests can take part in authentic traditions, taste local flavors and enjoy activities that fill them with the warmth of the Hawaiian culture and a better understanding of this beautiful part of the world.”

Sailing roundtrip from Vancouver, Eurodam kicks off the season Sept. 29, 2019, with a 16-day Circle Hawaii cruise where guests will enjoy visits to Hilo, Kauai and Lahaina as well as an overnight in Honolulu. On Oct. 20 and Nov. 6, 2019, Oosterdam offers a similar 17-day itinerary, conveniently sailing roundtrip from San Diego and visiting Kona in lieu of Kauai along with the other Hawaiian ports, as well as Ensenada, Mexico.

In 2020 Eurodam will offer three additional Circle Hawaii cruises featuring two roundtrip San Diego sailings and one roundtrip Seattle itinerary. On March 1, the ship will depart San Diego for a 17-day cruise that visits Hilo, Honolulu, Lahaina, Kona and Ensenada. A comparable 18-day itinerary departs March 18, adding a bonus call at Nawiliwili on Hawaii’s island of Kauai. Guests looking to sail roundtrip from Seattle can opt for Eurodam’s April 15 sailing, visiting Kauai; Honolulu; Lahaina; Kona; and Victoria, British Columbia.

Guests who wish to dive deeper into the South Pacific can select Oosterdam’s 28-day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas voyage departing March 21, 2020. Sailing roundtrip from San Diego, cruisers will enjoy visits to six ports in French Polynesia — including overnights at both Bora-Bora and Papeete — as well as three ports in Hawaii and a call at Christmas Island.

Cruisers can further their exploration of the region on Amsterdam’s 51-day Tales of the South Pacific voyage Oct. 28, 2019. Sailing roundtrip San Diego, this epic journey will take guests on a circular adventure around the entire area to 26 magnificent calls in Hawaii, French Polynesia, Fiji, American Samoa, the Cook Islands, Vanuatu and Tonga.

Explorations Central Brings Hawaiian Culture on Board

Throughout the voyages, Explorations Central programming brings Hawaii’s local traditions, culinary tastes and cultural experiences to life onboard. Guided by locals, guests can immerse themselves in Polynesian culture through lei making, ukulele lessons, hula dancing classes and Hawaiian language classes. EXC Talks provide new perspectives on the region’s stories. Those with an adventurous palate can enjoy cooking demonstrations, cooking classes or themed mixology classes. The Dining Room and Lido Market will showcase the flavors of Hawaii.