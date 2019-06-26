Government of Canada designates Muskoka Airport

Air travel is essential to Canada’s economic growth and prosperity. Expanding Canada’s air transportation networks allows airlines to provide Canadians, tourists and businesses with greater choice and connectivity.

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, today announced that the Muskoka Airport will be able to purchase security screening services from the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), which will help the airport attract new business and expand its service offerings.

The Transportation Modernization Act, which received Royal Assent in May 2018, amended the CATSA Act to allow non-designated airports to apply for designation to purchase CATSA’s security screening services. These amendments also give the 89 designated airports an option of purchasing additional screening services, which will allow major hubs to streamline their screening services and support their growth objectives.

Muskoka Airport is the first regional airport to obtain designation under this new process.

“Through the Transportation Modernization Act, we are making the Canadian air industry more competitive. Giving small, low-risk airports the ability to purchase CATSA screening services will create opportunities for them to attract new commercial routes to stimulate growth in the air sector,” said the Honorable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport.