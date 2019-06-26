Sands China’s “All That’s Gold Does Glitter – An Exhibition of Glamorous Ceramics” now open

Sands China Ltd. held an opening ceremony and gala dinner Saturday at The Venetian® Macao to launch a museum-quality ceramics exhibition, which is being held concurrently across four Sands China properties until Oct. 9.



Sands China’s All That’s Gold Does Glitter – An Exhibition of Glamorous Ceramics features over 90 ceramic masterpieces from outstanding contemporary ceramic artists from 13 different countries and regions. It is the largest and highest-level ceramic art exhibition in the Greater Bay Area in 2019.



The exhibits are part of Art Macao 2019 and are available for public viewing until Oct. 9 at The Venetian Macao; The Parisian Macao; the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip; and Sands® Macao. In addition, the exhibition is loaning four of its feature works to the Macao Museum of Art from June 6 to Oct. 8 for display at Art Macao’s main exhibition.



Sands China’s exhibition was curated over the course of 10 months by internationally renowned ceramic artist Caroline Cheng, who convened a meeting of 27 artists from all over the world, including herself, to create ceramic works under the theme of All That’s Gold Does Glitter.



The majority of the works on display were created especially for the exhibition, and all contain elements of the colour gold in line with the theme. Among them, three pieces are from three well-known late ceramic artists, whose works are part of Cheng’s personal collection and are on loan for the exhibition.



“We are very excited to be opening this beautiful exhibition, which features some truly striking works of art on display,” said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd. “The artistic talent required to craft ceramic with such intricacy is abundantly clear at first viewing, and Sands China is proud to present this unique exhibition in support of this year’s inaugural Art Macao. Our gratitude goes to the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture for its patronage, to the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Macao Government Tourism Office for their support, and to our curator Caroline Cheng, various departments across Sands China, and our team members for their tireless efforts to make this exhibition a reality. Staging this museum-quality exhibition in the main lobby of The Venetian Macao – where daily visitation is over 100,000 – was a significant challenge for both the company and our curator. The outcome is awe-inspiring.”



Cheng said: “I’m honoured to be part of Art Macao 2019 as the curator for Sands China’s exhibition. After visiting Macao and reflecting on the glittery feel of Sands China’s integrated resorts, my team and I chose ceramic artists that could contribute to an exhibition theme that reflects Sands China, Art Macao and the call for creativity and innovation. We think visitors will be thrilled to see this material, precious and coveted throughout history, applied creatively to ceramic works by our artists, and will be surprised and amazed by what contemporary ceramics can be.”

Twenty-one of the exhibition’s artists attended the opening ceremony, which was officiated by Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam Chon Weng; Deputy Director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Central People’s Government Liaison Office in the Macao SAR Zhu Hong; Director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau Mok Ian Ian; Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; Wong; and Cheng.

After the ceremony Cheng led guests of honour and VIPs on a personally guided tour of the exhibition at the main lobby, the main site of The Venetian Macao’s portion of the exhibition.

In order to enhance the experience for the general public and allow them to more fully enjoy the exhibition, the exhibition website and mobile app feature an audio guide. Scanning a QR code at each exhibit leads to the artist’s page, which provides a voiceover introduction of the artist biography and his or her creative concept behind the piece.

Two ceramic masterclasses at Macao Polytechnic Institute and Macau University of Science and Technology have been organised by Sands China during the exhibition period, providing a valuable opportunity for art students to learn from some of the exhibition’s artists, who will share their experience, discuss their creation concept and style, and give skills demonstrations for the participants.

And ceramic artists from Macao, Hong Kong and mainland China will display their works and provide ceramic demonstrations at workshops open to the public at The Venetian Macao in August. Workshop facilitators will help participants work on ceramic crafts that can be taken home.

The exhibition is part of Art Macao 2019, a six-month mega international arts and cultural event organised by the Macao government, with the participation of hotels, integrated resorts, and foreign consulates. The event line-up features the International Art Exhibition and a variety of other events, including diverse musical, dance and theatrical performances, and art installations in outdoor public spaces.