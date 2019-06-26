Puroland Summer: Hello Kitty Land Tokyo announces first music festival and beach event

This summer Hello Kitty Land Tokyo celebrates its first ever summer festival from 12th July until 1st September. The unique event includes 3 different festivals for visitors to experience and participate in.

The music festival, held at Puro Village, the central area of the theme park, incorporates different music styles, namely Rock, Hip-hop, Techno, and Disco & Soul and stages live performances by much-loved Sanrio characters all dressed in special outfits to match the event. As always visitors are encouraged to actively take part.

Hello Kitty Land’s entertainment hall turns into the stage for its “KAWAII” (cute) and colorful beach festival”. Visitors to this special event can meet Hello Kitty and friends, all with glowing sun tans and dressed in summery beach wear. They can enjoy the special Hello Kitty Land indoor beach, exclusive photo spots and recharge at its “Island café”.

Finally the Puro Summer Festival 2019 also includes a “food and desserts” festival held at both the food court and Entertainment Hall. It features new summery food creations, such as a special roast beef don (a traditional bowl of rice topped with cold sliced beef) and other delicious food items. As for the desserts it showcases a special edition of cute Sanrio character ice cream lollies, also known as popsicles created by the popular ice cream parlor company Cold Stone Creamery in a unique collaboration with Hello Kitty Land Tokyo.

“Summer music festivals are an increasingly popular activity everywhere and we wanted to bring that spirit of lively and fun summer entertainment to Hello Kitty Land”, says Yuya Makizato of Sanrio Entertainment Co. Ltd, the operator of Sanrio Puroland, better known as Hello Kitty Land Tokyo. “It is the only place where you can experience the feeling of being on the beach of a tropical island whilst being indoors. At the same time being able to enjoy three different types of festival concepts together with your favorite Sanrio characters, all in one and the same place. ”