US and Argentina agree to modernize 1985 Air Transport Services Agreement

Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao and Argentine Minister of Transport Guillermo Dietrich signed a Protocol of Amendment that modernizes the 1985 Air Transport Services Agreement between the United States and Argentina. The signing of this important agreement is the result of a year of negotiations led by the Department of State with the Departments of Transportation and Commerce, and their Argentine counterparts.

Conclusion of the Protocol demonstrates the close and cooperative relationship between the United States and the Argentine Republic. By facilitating greater air travel and commerce, it also expands our two countries’ already strong commercial and economic ties.

This modernization of the bilateral civil aviation relationship between the United States and Argentina will benefit airlines, aviation workers, travelers, businesses, shippers, airports, and localities by permitting increased market access for passenger and all-cargo airlines to fly between our two countries and beyond. The Protocol further commits both governments to high standards of safety and security. Its provisions entered into force today upon signature.