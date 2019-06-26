Irby Morvant named new General Manager of Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa

The Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa has appointed Irby Morvant, Jr. as the new general manager. With more than 30 years of service at various Hyatt properties, Morvant brings leadership skills, sales and operational expertise to his role.

“We are proud to welcome back to Hawaii a notable veteran in the Hyatt ohana who brings years of knowledge and expertise in the hospitality industry,” said Michael Jokovich, Area Vice President Hawaii, Pacific NW and General Manager.

Most recently, Morvant served as general manager of Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport where he was instrumental in taking the property through a $70 million transformation project repositioning the hotel in a competitive market. He also served as regional vice president of sales for Hyatt’s Resort Portfolio, including all hotels in Hawaii and as general manager at Hyatt Regency Mission Bay.

“Hyatt Regency Waikiki is a beautiful iconic property located steps from Waikiki Beach, and I am beyond thrilled to join this talented team who has welcomed me with so much aloha,” said Morvant. “I look forward to making authentic connections with our associates and guests. These connections will be built through empathy and fun, which are values that are most important to me.”

Morvant graduated from the University of New Orleans. In his free time, he enjoys exploring Oahu and the outdoors with his wife and three children.