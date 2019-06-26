La Compagnie airline celebrates fifth anniversary

La Compagnie, the exclusively business-class boutique airline offering travel between New York and Paris and New York and Nice, marks its fifth anniversary this July. To kick off its birthday, the airline is offering free flights to kids born in 2014 as part of a “High Five” promotion, a celebratory nod to the airline’s recent success and progressive development. Available for travel starting July 1 through August 31, 2019, kids born in the year 2014 can take advantage of the promotion for summer travel between New York and Paris or Nice for flights booked by July 31, 2019.*

Launched in July 2014, La Compagnie’s affordable business-class model has proven popular among families. With pre-boarding lounge access, priority security, and a swift onboarding and deplaning experience, families are able to travel comfortably and efficiently at very competitive fares. The airline also offers unique family programming, including use of a baby bassinet upon request, kid-friendly meal options, onboard entertainment and exclusive handmade sky blue crowns by sustainable children’s brand, Oeuf for children under five to ensure their experience is wonderfully memorable.

As an independent alternative to major air carriers, La Compagnie continues to demonstrate that its all business-class model is not only surviving, but thriving. This year, the airline launched a new seasonal route between New York and Nice, providing travelers direct access to the South of France during prime season. The airline also introduced its first Airbus A321neo with the second plane arriving in September 2019, growing its fleet to three aircraft. The thoroughly modern, efficient and eco-friendly A321neos will take La Compagnie’s inflight experience to new heights with 76 full-flat beds, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and the latest technologies.

“La Compagnie’s success is a result of staying focused on its original promise: to give travelers uncompromised service at respectable fares,” said Jean Charles Périno, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for La Compagnie. “La Compagnie is becoming the go-to choice for travelers who demand something more from air transportation with tickets selling for 30 to 50% lower than the legacy carriers. Our success would not be possible without our loyal clients, teams and partners, who believed in us and supported us over the past five years.”

Since launching, La Compagnie has flown more than 250,000 passengers with an average load factor of 80% and a 36% yield in returning customers. La Compagnie represents a quarter of the business-class market between New York and Paris and has plans to continue growing its unmatched product offering with increased service between the two cities.