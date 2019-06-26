July 4 travel: These are the busiest days and routes to fly

22.7 million U.S. passengers traveled via airplane during July 4th weekend last year. What can travelers expect for July 4th weekend this year?

During the 2018 4th of July travel season, Sunday, July 8th unsurprisingly saw the largest airport crowds when looking at flights between June 30th and July 8th, the Saturday before July 4th and the Sunday after the long weekend. Within the United States, these were the most popular domestic flight routes last year, which can help inform passengers of traffic patterns for the 2019 holiday weekend:

1. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

2. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS)

3. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to New York J F Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

4. New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

5. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) to Kahului Airport (OGG)

6. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Portland International Airport (PDX)

7. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

8. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

9. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

10. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Last year, more than 4 million air passengers experienced disruptions during the long holiday weekend, and these flight routes were impacted by the highest number of delays, boarding denials or cancellations, along with the associated percentage of disruptions:

1. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Greenville/Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) – 67%

2. Akron/Canton Regional Airport (CAK) to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) – 63%

3. Tampa International Airport (TPA) to Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) – 58%

4. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Akron/Canton Regional Airport (CAK) – 56%

5. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM) – 56%

6. Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSE) – 55%

7. Denver International Airport (DEN) to Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (ASE) – 55%

8. Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) – 53%

9. Houston William P. Hobby Airport (IAH) to New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) – 52%

10. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) – 52%