Discovering Brussels by bike with Olivia Borlée, Michaël R. Roskam and Nick Ramoudt

In a few days’ time, Brussels will play host to the Grand Départ of the 2019 Tour de France. It’s against this festive backdrop that visit.brussels has invited three well-known residents of the city to take us on a bike ride through their favourite neighbourhoods: Olivia Borlée, Michaël R. Roskam and Nick Ramoudt are all taking part.

There are just a few days to go until Brussels hosts the Grand Départ of the Tour de France. The European capital is in the last stage of preparations. Brussels is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of Eddy Merckx’s first Tour de France victory, so it’s a unique occasion for the city to pay tribute to the bicycle as well as its cultural heritage.

The Brussels-Capital region has seen the number of cyclists double over the last five years. Brussels has changed over the years and has given more and more space to bikes. Facilities are still far from perfect, but the capital is improving every year. Laying out cycle paths, creating new parking for bikes, increasing the 30km/h zones…there have been many initiatives, both public and private, to encourage the people of Brussels to get on their bikes.

It’s against this festive backdrop that visit.brussels has invited three well-known residents of the city to lead us on a bike ride through their favourite neighbourhoods. Fashion designer and former Olympic champion Olivia Borlée, film director Michaël R. Roskam and Fuse nightclub owner Nick Ramoudt ride their bikes every day in Brussels. Without hesitation, they agreed to share their love for Brussels.