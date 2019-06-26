Alexander Hermann creates children’s menus for Lufthansa

Rice pudding mouse, dragon feet and hen house – these and other imaginative dishes will be on offer to young passengers from 1 July on board of all Lufthansa long-haul flights as well as long European flights from Germany. They were created by the renowned 2-star chef Alexander Herrmann, who had already presented his creations to an international children’s jury of 13 in March.

The children between the ages of four and nine tasted a large number of different meals prepared creatively by LSG chefs. They could then choose their favorite dishes. The dragon feet (poultry sausages served with sauerkraut and mashed potatoes) and the rice pudding mouse (a composition of creamed rice pudding and raspberries) were particularly popular. The top chef was on hand to help and advise the children throughout the entire time.

Teaching children to enjoy good food at an early age is a heart-felt concern of Alexander Herrmann. Through his TV appearances on many TV channels, as well as his three excellent restaurants in Nuremberg and Wirsberg and his cooking school, the Franconian chef has already inspired many people for the topic of nutrition.

The new children’s menus can be ordered free of charge in advance for all Lufthansa long-haul flights and for some long European flights for children under the age of twelve up to 24 hours before departure.

Since 2002, renowned chefs have been developing children’s meals for the approximately 2.2 million young guests who travel with Lufthansa every year. In recent years, Johann Lafer, Sarah Wiener and Cornelia Poletto, among others, have provided fun and variety on the journey with their colorful and lovingly designed children’s meals. At the same time, the children’s meals follow the principles of a balanced diet – for example, only high-quality fats such as olive oil are used and only in reduced quantities.