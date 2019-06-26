New Radisson property will mark rebirth of one of Australia’s first great “tourist hotels”
Radisson Hotel Group announced the signing of the Asia Pacific region’s inaugural Radisson Collection hotel, to be located in Australia’s alluring Blue Mountains.
Scheduled to open in 2023, Imperial Hotel, A Radisson Collection Hotel will mark the rebirth of one of Australia’s first great “tourist hotels”, which opened in 1878 and has hosted Prime Ministers and royalty, including King George V and George VI. It remains an iconic building today and the symbol of a prosperous era in Mount Victoria.
The original Imperial Hotel building will now be restored to its former glory and a collection of stylish chalets will be built in the property’s 1.85-acre grounds. The architect’s intention is to create a connection between past and present, blending the hotel’s rich heritage with modern design elements.
Upon reopening, this characterful hotel will feature 60 keys, an elegant all-day dining restaurant, a lobby lounge, bar, gastro-pub and a well-equipped fitness center. The hotel will be positioned as a leading gastronomic destination with visiting celebrity chefs. A ballroom, outdoor terrace and marquee will create a theater for exceptional events and weddings.
Imperial Hotel, A Radisson Collection Hotel will complement the breathtaking natural beauty of the Blue Mountains, becoming the place to dine, drink, stay and socialize. The hotel is easily accessible within a one hour and forty-five minutes’ drive from downtown Sydney via the Great Western Highway that connects the city with the Central West Region of New South Wales.