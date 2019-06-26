Contour Airlines launches nonstop service between Greater Palm Springs and Sacramento

A new seasonal nonstop daily flight between Palm Springs and Sacramento launching September 16, 2019 is expected to bring increased business and leisure travel between the California state capitol and the nine resort cities of Greater Palm Springs.

Operated by Contour Airlines, the new service from Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) and Sacramento International Airport (SMF) will operate daily nonstop aboard a spacious 30-seat Embraer E-135 regional jet airplane, offering travelers a more comfortable 90-minute flight.

“Sacramento is an important hub for Greater Palm Springs,” said Scott White, Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO. “Our destinations are already connected by strong business and leisure ties, so this new route restoring service to a market that has gone unserved for many years is an exciting opportunity for us.”

“Sacramento has been one of our most successful new market launches,” said Matt Chaifetz, Chief Executive Officer. “We’re thrilled to work with the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau to introduce such an exciting new destination to our network and to connect these two very important California markets.”

The announcement of this new service to Sacramento further supports efforts to add additional cities and increased service into Palm Springs in the 2019/2020 season. In 2018 Greater Palm Springs announced a record-number of flights for the 2018/2019 winter season. Over 51 daily flights into PSP from Dec. 20, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019 contributed to a 19% increase in flights over the same dates in the previous year.