First Bhutan-Thailand Friendship Drive

The epic eight-day journey set off from Bangkok on Friday, 21 June and will have covered 3,000 km by the time it arrives in the Bhutanese capital of Thimphu on Friday, 28 June. The route follows the Myanmar-Thailand-India trilateral highway through the three countries before entering Bhutan through Phuentsholing on the Bhutan-India border on Thursday, 27 June.

The ‘Bhutan-Thailand Friendship Drive – Connecting Peoples of the Two Kingdoms by Land’ is one of the flagship events commemorating the 30th anniversary in 2019 of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Bhutan. It is also in celebration of the auspicious Royal Coronation in Thailand and reflects both countries’ reverence of the monarchy institution, with Bhutan also having a king.

Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific, said that as the first friendship drive between Thailand and Bhutan, this event aims to further strengthen relations on all levels between the two kingdoms.

Taking part in the ‘Bhutan-Thailand Friendship Drive – Connecting Peoples of the Two Kingdoms by Land’ are 21 participants, comprising officials from the Royal Thai Government, Royal Bhutanese Embassy, Thairung Union Car Public Company Limited and two youth representatives – one each from Thailand and Bhutan.