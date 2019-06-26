Panama Costa Rica region struck by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake
An estimated area of 270 qm in Panama and Costa Rica has been exposed to hazard after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck rhe border of Panama and Costa Rica early Wednesday local time.
The earthquake has the capacity to cause damage to the following settlements and cities.
- serrío de Gariché, Chiriquí, Panama
- La Concepción, Chiriquí, Panama
- Puerto Armuelles, Chiriquí, Panama
- David, Chiriquí, Panama
- Pedregal, Chiriquí, Panama
At this time no valid reports of major inuries are known. A photo received shows a bridge destroyed.