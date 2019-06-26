Panama Costa Rica region struck by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake

An estimated area of 270 qm in Panama and Costa Rica has been exposed to hazard after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck rhe border of Panama and Costa Rica early Wednesday local time.

The earthquake has the capacity to cause damage to the following settlements and cities.

serrío de Gariché, Chiriquí, Panama

4.5 km (2.8 mi) NW Population: 1804 La Concepción, Chiriquí, Panama

17.8 km (11.1 mi) ENE Population: 17698 Puerto Armuelles, Chiriquí, Panama

21.6 km (13.4 mi) SSW Population: 11743 David, Chiriquí, Panama

37.2 km (23.1 mi) E Population: 81957 Pedregal, Chiriquí, Panama

37.8 km (23.5 mi) ESE Population: 17427

At this time no valid reports of major inuries are known. A photo received shows a bridge destroyed.