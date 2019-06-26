Search

BREAKING NOW

Panama Costa Rica region struck by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake

, Panama Costa Rica region struck by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake, Buzz travel | eTurboNews |Travel News Juergen T SteinmetzJune 26, 2019 07:00
, Panama Costa Rica region struck by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake, Buzz travel | eTurboNews |Travel News

An estimated area of 270 qm in Panama and Costa Rica has been exposed to hazard after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck rhe border of Panama and Costa Rica early Wednesday local time.

The earthquake has the capacity to cause damage to the following settlements and cities.

  1. serrío de Gariché, Chiriquí, Panama
  2. La Concepción, Chiriquí, Panama
  3. Puerto Armuelles, Chiriquí, Panama
  4. David, Chiriquí, Panama
  5. Pedregal, Chiriquí, Panama

At this time no valid reports of major inuries are known. A photo received shows a bridge destroyed.

 

, Panama Costa Rica region struck by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake, Buzz travel | eTurboNews |Travel News

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977). He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

, Panama Costa Rica region struck by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake, Buzz travel | eTurboNews |Travel News