India airlines course: Improving safety

On the 21st year celebration of Bird Academy, the education vertical of Bird Group reaffirms its position as a regional aviation-learning hub by becoming the first ever IATA Regional Training Partner. The first RTP course, IATA’s “Safety Management System Course for Airlines,” received overwhelming response and has participants from all across the globe attending.

Regarded as a benchmark in the aviation industry, this training course is being conducted for the first time in India by Bird Academy. A 5-day classroom course will be held in New Delhi from June 24-28, 2019 and will be imparted by an IATA instructor. It will cover the full spectrum of Aviation Safety and Security.

This course is highly recommended for Airline Operations Managers, Corporate and Operational Safety Managers, Analysts, Coordinators, Postholders and Quality Managers. The course will help in developing, managing, and monitoring the Safety Management System (SMS) that fits within the scope of an airline’s operations. It will help make improvement in the operations that will prevent costly accidents, incidents, and injuries to the staff. The training will further benefit in understanding how to use the Safety Management System (SMS) as an effective management tool for safety performance and productivity along with understanding risk management tools to continually improve the safety performance.

Speaking on the same, Mrs. Radha Bhatia, Chairperson, Bird Group, said: “Today, the aviation sector supports 7.5 million jobs in India, and we see huge potential for growth. We, at Bird Academy, have dedicated over 21 years to nurture highly-skilled professionals, and it is a testament to our hard work and commitment that we have been chosen as IATA’s Regional Training Partner (RTP).

“We are elated to introduce the RTP course on ‘Safety Management System Course for Airlines’ in the country, which is well sought out by the aviation professionals across the world. We will continue in our endeavor to support and build the aviation industry by nurturing the young minds with excellent educational trainings and courses.”