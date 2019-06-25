Sonoma Tourism and Kind Traveler launch sustainable tourism initiative

A ground-breaking initiative has been introduced through a partnership between Sonoma County Tourism (SCT) and Kind Traveler to further expand support of sustainable tourism through a special two-year partnership. Through this partnership, Sonoma County will work alongside Kind Traveler, the first socially conscious Give + Get hotel booking and education platform, to empower travelers to make a positive community and environmental impact when visiting the destination.

Creating a Triple Win: Travelers. Hotels. Charities.

How It Works – Travelers access exclusive rates and special perks by booking directly with Kind Traveler and its curated list of “Kind Hotels” throughout Sonoma County. A $10-a-night donation will go to a designated local charity that positively impacts the destination.

Sustainable Sonoma County

Sonoma County has long been a leader in the way of eco-consciousness, environmental protection, and sustainability. Author Jack London made Sonoma Valley his home later in life. He pioneered many of the principles that form the foundation of organic farming today. His ranch and home are protected as the Jack London (California) State Historic Park.

Famed horticulturist — and Sonoma County resident — Luther Burbank made it his life’s work to increase the world’s food supply by manipulating the characteristics of plants. He introduced more than 800 new plants, including the Shasta daisy, and more than 100 varieties of plums, prunes, and plumcots. In 1875, Burbank wrote, “I firmly believe, from what I have seen, that this is the chosen spot of all this earth as far as Nature is concerned.” The words still ring true today.

As wine is clearly central to any Sonoma County travel experience, the region is poised to become the nation’s first 100 percent certified sustainable wine region by the end of 2019. Sonoma County Winegrowers’ sustainability program helps to preserve agriculture and multi-generational family farms.

Destination stewardship

SCT is dedicated to sustainable tourism and being socially responsible. In fact, the organization recently announced its transition from a “destination marketing organization” to a “destination stewardship organization,” in order to protect Sonoma County’s rich agricultural and natural landscape for generations to come. Along with that change, the organization is currently drafting a countywide stewardship and sustainability plan to help guide it and the local hospitality economy.

Relationships matter

The relationship between Kind Traveler and Sonoma County Tourism has tremendous potential for positive global impact. Last year alone, more than 1.2 billion trips were taken around the world.

Nearly 75 percent of travelers polled in Tourism Cares and Phocuswright’s Good Travels research study believe it’s important that their travel dollars benefit the communities they visit.

However, of those who want to travel sustainably, 35 percent reported finding it difficult and half don’t know how to go about booking such travel, according to Impact Travel Alliance’s 2018 Thought Leadership Study “Bringing Sustainable Tourism to the Masses.”

The new partnership between SCT and Kind Traveler creates a solution to make sustainable travel choices easy and transparent for everyday travelers.

“Because of the partnership with Sonoma County Tourism and their commitment to sustainable travel, travelers will have the opportunity to have a values-aligned vacation in Sonoma County and support hotels and charities that are committed to the wellbeing and sustainability of the destination,” said Jessica Blotter, CEO & co-founder of Kind Traveler.

Charitable travel supports local causes

SCT has selected three Sonoma County-based local charities to facilitate positive impact in its local community. The Redwood Empire Food Bank is Sonoma County’s largest hunger-relief organization, serving 82,000 people. The Russian Riverkeeper restores and sustains the health of Sonoma County’s popular Russian River. Sonoma Land Trust protects more than 50,000 acres of beautiful, productive and environmentally significant land in and around Sonoma County.

Participating hotels in Sonoma County will offer exclusive rates and special perks on Kind Traveler to empower travelers to support local causes. The lodging properties include:

Farmhouse Inn

Timber Cove Resort

Vintners Inn

Hyatt Regency Sonoma

Flamingo Conference Resort and Spa

The Sandman Hotel

Hotel E

The type of impact a $10 nightly donation will make is celebrated at the time of booking on Kind Traveler:

A $10 donation to Redwood Empire Food Bank will help provide 20 meals

A $10 donation to Russian Riverkeeper will help clean 250 pounds of trash out of the Russian River

A $10 donation to Sonoma Land Trust will help maintain one mile of hiking trails

“Sonoma County Tourism is delighted to be partnering with Kind Traveler,” said Claudia Vecchio, president/CEO, Sonoma County Tourism. “Kind Traveler presents an entirely new model for booking a lodging stay that matches perfectly with our programming designed to protect and preserve Sonoma County’s extraordinary natural resources and encourage responsible travel. The hotels listed on the website have already committed to integrating sustainable practices and the site offers those who book the opportunity to give back to local organizations engaged in destination stewardship.”