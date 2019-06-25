Announcing InterContinental Alliance Resorts partnership

InterContinental Alliance Resorts partners with world-renowned hotel operators in landmark locations to bring luxury resorts to IHG® Rewards Club’s more than 100 million enrolled members globally. Alliance resorts enable guests to experience these magnificent destinations while enjoying all the rewards of being an InterContinental guest. The Venetian Resort was the first-ever InterContinental Alliance Resort when the partnership launched in 2010.

Guests across these five luxury properties – which include approximately 13,000 luxury hotel rooms and suites – will be able to earn IHG Rewards Club points and redeem them for stays at more than 5,600 IHG hotels worldwide. IHG Rewards Club Members will also be able to redeem Reward Nights at all five InterContinental Alliance Resorts. IHG Rewards Club is the industry’s first hotel loyalty program and strives to bring members more engaging travel experiences, more exceptional benefits and more rewards that really matter.

Jolyon Bulley, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China, IHG, said: “Building on the success of our partnership at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, we’re privileged to be extending the InterContinental Alliance to The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner Hotel. We are now able to offer our IHG Rewards Club members from around the world more than 5,000 luxury hotel rooms and suites in Macao, an exciting global destination.”

Dr. Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China Ltd., said: “We are delighted to be expanding our strategic alliance with our long-term partner, IHG, not only for our existing portfolio of The Venetian Macao and The Parisian Macao, but also The Londoner Hotel when it opens. This valuable partnership further reinforces our commitment to Macao, and to providing outstanding customer experiences across our properties.”

George Markantonis, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, said: “IHG has been a valuable partner for us here in Las Vegas and we are thrilled to carry the relationship through to 2027. We are proud to provide IHG Rewards Club members direct access to the Las Vegas Strip and all the beautiful offerings within our resort and the award-winning Sands Expo.”

InterContinental Alliance Resorts are aligned with the spirit of the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand and complement IHG’s expanding luxury portfolio globally. These alliance resorts maintain their bespoke identities, while also being marketed through IHG’s channels including InterContinental.com, where guests can book or redeem points for a suite. Beginning today, guests can book reservations at The Venetian Macao and The Parisian Macao on IHG.com, InterContinental.com, the IHG app and by calling IHG’s global reservation centers.