WestJet: Victoria to Cabo San Lucas

As part of its 2019/2020 winter schedule, today WestJet announced a hot new reason to travel south this winter – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Starting November 5, 2019, WestJet will operate nonstop between Victoria International Airport (YYJ) and Los Cabos Mexico International Airport (SJD) with weekly service that gets guests to the beach by the afternoon of the same day.

In addition, the airline announced a new weekly nonstop between Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ), Dominican Republic on its Boeing 767 aircraft starting December 13, 2019*. The airline’s wide body 767 will also operate on flights between Toronto and both Montego Bay, Jamaica and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

“Get ready for some spectacular beach vibes this winter with WestJet,” said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. “With new routes to Punta Cana and Cabo San Lucas, from Calgary and Victoria respectively, WestJet is getting our guests to the sun and sand sooner than ever this winter.”

“We’re excited to welcome service to Cabo San Lucas by WestJet, they are a valued partner,” said Geoff Dickson, Victoria Airport Authority President and CEO. “We know our community enjoys travelling to sun spot destinations during the winter months and the convenience of non-stop service allows them to get to their destination sooner to start enjoying their vacations.”

Details on WestJet’s new winter 2019/2020 routes:

This winter, WestJet will operate more than 90 weekly departures from Victoria International Airport to seven destinations in the WestJet network including Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas.

Read more news about WestJet visit https://www.eturbonews.com/?s=westjet