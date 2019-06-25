Marriott: AC Hotel coming to Sawgrass Mills

AC Hotel by Marriott brand will come to Sawgrass Mills, the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the United States. The 174-room hotel is expected to open in late 2020 – a timeframe that would coincide with the shopping center’s 30th anniversary.

Plans for the eight-story hotel, which is being developed with Norwich Partners, call for modern guest rooms and public spaces designed with sleek furnishings, an open closet system, and elegant art and hardwood floors. There will be an AC Lounge, a communal creative space that features a full bar serving local beers and hand-crafted cocktails, including the brand’s signature Gintonic, along with tapas plates. The property will provide a European-style breakfast and a 24-hour fitness center.

“The combination of a stylish, European-inspired AC Hotel by Marriott and incredible energy of Sawgrass Mills will appeal to a broad audience, including locals and international visitors who often stay for multi-day shopping trips,” said Patrick Peterman, Simon’s Senior Vice President of Development and Asset Intensification. “The project underscores our strategy of adding mixed-use components to our shopping centers that enhance their reputation as an exciting destination to shop, live, work, play, and stay.”

The hotel is rising within steps of The Colonnade Outlets at Sawgrass Mills near its most recent expansion next to the new Seasons 52 restaurant.

“The iconic Sawgrass Mills is a perfect location for one of our European-infused AC hotels, especially since people flock to this shopping center from all over the world,” said Eric Jacobs, Marriott International, Chief Development Officer, North America, Marriott Select Brands. “The location will also be a hit with members of the Marriott Bonvoy travel program since travelers today tend to seek hotels located within walking distance to entertainment and shopping.”

“We are pleased to team up with Simon on this great project at Sawgrass Mills,” said David Leatherwood, CEO and Managing Member of Norwich Partners. “This is a phenomenal location and an AC Hotel is the perfect fit for the Sawgrass customer.”

Sawgrass Mills is in the midst of a multimillion-dollar renovation to create a modern feel throughout the shopping center that will include updates to the two existing food halls. Entrances will also be embellished with visually-inspiring art elements.

