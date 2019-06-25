Air Arabia launches direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), today announced the launch of direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna, capital of Austria, starting September 15, 2019.

The nonstop six-hour flight to Vienna, popularly known as the ‘City of Music’, will initially operate four times a week, on Sundays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and will increase to daily flights starting mid-December.

Flights on Fridays and Sundays depart Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) at 17:35 hours local time arriving at Vienna International Airport (VIE) at 21:50 hours local time. The return flights depart Vienna International Airport at 22:40 hours arriving in Sharjah the next day at 06:20 hours local time.

Flights operating on Saturdays depart Sharjah International Airport at 07:25 hours local time arriving at Vienna International Airport at 11:40 hours local time. The return flights depart Vienna International Airport at 12:30 hours arriving in Sharjah at 20:10 hours local time.

On Wednesdays, flights are scheduled to depart from Sharjah International Airport early in the morning at 07:15 hours local time arriving at Vienna International Airport at 11:30 hours local time. The return flights depart Vienna International Airport at 12:20 hours arriving in Sharjah at 20:00 hours local time.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are pleased to announce the new route from Sharjah to Vienna, one of Europe’s leading cultural and economic centres. This new service linking the two cities will further strengthen the trade and tourism ties between both nations, while providing our leisure and business travellers with a new choice for value-for-money air travel.”

Vienna is one of the world’s most dynamic and culturally rich cities boasting baroque architecture, museums and art galleries. Vienna has been synonymous with music for centuries, and was home to Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert and Johann Strauss. It is famous for its cultural events, coffee houses and the very special Viennese charm.

Air Arabia currently operates flights to more than 170 routes across the globe from four hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa.