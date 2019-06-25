Search

2019 Cruise Report: Top destinations month by month

A new report  ranks the most popular cruise destinations for travelers, month by month. The Caribbean remains the top place to visit year-round with the BahamasMexicoItalyAlaskaCanada, and Spain also making the list.

A new report from InsureMyTrip ranks the most popular cruise destinations for every month of the year. Results are based on all travel insurance purchases sold for cruise vacations on InsureMyTrip since 2015.
  • The Caribbean islands (like Grand CaymanDominican Republic, and Jamaica) are preferred destinations year-round.
  • Italy is most popular in July. Alaska is most popular in April.
  • September, October and November are preferred months to sail to Mexico.

This list ranks the top five cruise destinations travelers prefer to visit month by month:

January: CaribbeanBahamasMexicoItalyAlaska

February: CaribbeanBahamasMexicoAlaskaItaly

March: CaribbeanBahamasMexicoAlaskaItaly

April: CaribbeanBahamasMexicoAlaskaItaly

May: CaribbeanBahamasAlaskaItalyMexico

June: CaribbeanBahamasMexicoItalyCanada

July: CaribbeanBahamasItalyMexicoCanada

August: CaribbeanBahamasMexicoItalyCanada

September: CaribbeanMexicoBahamasItalySpain

October: CaribbeanMexicoBahamasItalySpain

November: CaribbeanMexicoBahamasItalySpain

December: CaribbeanBahamasMexicoItalySpain

Author: Dmytro Makarov

