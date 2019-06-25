Ormond Group’s new The Chow Kit hotel launches in Kuala Lumpur in October

Opening in the heart of old Kuala Lumpur, The Chow Kit – an Ormond Hotel, will boast 113 rooms and suites in the eponymous Chow Kit neighbourhood. Known for its bustling market and local businesses, Chow Kit will now be home to the first property from Ormond Hotels.

With two further sites set to open in Melbourne and Dublin by 2022, Ormond Hotels is rethinking the notion of luxury for the contemporary traveler. Ormond Hotels believe that life’s greatest luxury is one lived with comfort, purpose and balance. In a world filled with excess, extravagance no longer evokes desire, so Ormond Hotels has edited out the unnecessary and is focusing on what matters the most. This new, simplified, luxury boutique concept prioritises great service, design and price ensuring that Ormond Hotels’ guests enjoy the highest quality essentials alongside thoughtful, beautiful design.

The Chow Kit will be Kuala Lumpur’s first design-led, experience-driven hotel inspired by an area of the city that is famously rich in character and history. The Chow Kit will pay homage to its neighbourhood, offering guests a magnetic and alluring hub that reflects its location by marrying tradition with modernity, blending cosmopolitan finishes with cosy comfort, making it feel more like a home than a hotel. The hotel is a travelers’ sanctuary for exploration and inspiration, bringing new energy to old Kuala Lumpur. Located just five minutes from Chow Kit’s famous market, The Chow Kit is in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s most authentic neighbourhood, untouched by skyscrapers and corporate suits.

Both the architecture and interiors of The Chow Kit have been developed by Brooklyn-based design practice, Studio Tack, who was inspired by the late-night revelry that lurked in the shadows of Chow Kit’s alleys and bars in the 1970s and 1980s. The Chow Kit is Studio Tacks’s first project in Asia.

Gareth Lim, CEO of Ormond Group, says of the opening of The Chow Kit, “The Chow Kit is the perfect introduction to our new brand, Ormond Hotels. The property embodies a romantic vision of simplified luxury for the 21st century traveller. The Chow Kit will showcase great design and service whilst demonstrating a strong connection to an often overlooked part of old Kuala Lumpur, and we’re confident it will be an interesting addition to the city’s hospitality scene.”

The opening of The Chow Kit comes in tandem with the opening of the neighbouring MoMo’s, a second new social hotel brand from Ormond Group, created for a more value-conscious, lifestyle traveller.