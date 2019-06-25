Choice Hotels announces five senior leadership positions

Duane Hart joins Choice Hotels as vice president, business and analytic services. In this position, Hart leads the overall analytics strategy and vision for the company, including providing best-in-class analytical support to drive strategic and operating decisions in pursuit of Choice’s corporate goals. He comes to Choice from Hilton Worldwide, where he helped lead Hilton’s big data transformation as vice president, data & analytics operations.

Anna Scozzafava moves into the newly created role of vice president of brand strategy and operations, extended stay, where she leads growth of Choice Hotels’ extended-stay brand portfolio, which includes MainStay Suites, WoodSpring Suites, and Suburban Extended Stay. Scozzafava builds on her prior experience as Choice’s vice president of strategy and planning, where she created alignment on key business and technology objectives. She will bring this expertise to extended stay brands, ensuring the success of a key growth area for Choice Hotels.

Anne Smith transitions to the role of vice president of strategy and planning, where she oversees the corporate strategy and business transformation functions to drive value for the company. Smith brings to her new role a deep understanding of brand segmentation and customer experience, as well as a proven track record in creating compelling value propositions for consumers, franchisees, and developers. Smith previously served as vice president, brand management, design, and compliance.

Anthony Goldstein now serves as regional vice president, new construction, west, where he accelerates Choice’s corporate goal of westward expansion for the company’s Comfort and Sleep Inn brands. Goldstein previously held a similar position for Choice’s conversion brands, where he realigned and expanded the west conversion team while consistently exceeding sales goals.

Choice Hotels is consistently recognized for its exceptional corporate culture. In the past year, Choice has been recognized by Forbes as a Best Mid-Size Employer and Best Employer for Diversity; by the United States Business Leadership Network and American Association of People with Disabilities as a Best Place to Work for People with Disabilities; and by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.