Qatar Airways wins four out of six 2019 APEX Passenger Choice Awards

Qatar Airways is thrilled to announce that it has won four out of six 2019 Airline Passenger Experience Association’s (APEX) Passenger Choice Awards, an all-time record for a single airline in a region. Qatar Airways was named ‘Best Overall Carrier in the Middle East’, ‘Best Cabin Service in the Middle East’, ‘Best Food & Beverage in the Middle East’, and ‘Best Seat Comfort in the Middle East’, at a ceremony that took place in Istanbul, Turkey.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are thrilled to have swept four out of the six APEX Passenger Choice awards in the Middle East category, and we extend our sincere thanks to our many loyal passengers who have voted for us. To have been recognised for excellence across so many key categories is a tremendous achievement for Qatar Airways, and is proof of the great heights to which we have soared during the past year. This accomplishment sets a new benchmark for the airline going forward, and we renew our commitment to continuing to innovate to offer our passengers the very finest experience when they fly.”

APEX Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Joe Leader, said: “With more than a million verified passenger votes counted for the 2019 Official Airline Ratings and Passenger Choice Awards, Qatar Airways received an overwhelmingly positive response by passengers around the globe. In addition to being a 2019 APEX Five Star Global Airline, Qatar Airways earned the 2019 Passenger Choice Award for the ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. That is an amazing accomplishment in one of the most competitive regions in the world. Qatar also achieved a record number of Passenger Choice Awards by also winning the 2019 Middle East Awards for ‘Best Cabin Service’, ‘Best Food & Beverage’, and ‘Best Seat Comfort’. The innovation and level of care that Qatar Airways has invested into constantly improving passenger experience has resonated strongly in the airline’s success and is a positive leadership influence on our industry.”