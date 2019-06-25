Swoop adds Los Cabos to its network

Swoop is Canada's low-cost airline, operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering service to 17 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Today Swoop

Swoop is Canada’s low-cost airline, operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering service to 17 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.

Today Swoop released its 2019 winter schedule with non-stop flights available for booking from June 25, 2019 through April 25, 2020. The schedule boasts 28 winter getaway routes, including the enticing new destination of Los Cabos, Mexico.

As part of the winter schedule, Swoop announced three-times weekly service between Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and twice-weekly service between Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) and Los Cabos International Airport (SJD). The Los Cabos routes start November 2, 2019 and November 17, 2019, respectively.

“The 2019 winter schedule adds Los Cabos and expands service at existing domestic locations,” said Steven Greenway, President of Swoop. “This past year we’ve learned that our network is solid and now we’re tweaking it using our next three planned aircraft deliveries. Our travellers have been asking for more sun-service and we have responded by adding routes from Winnipeg, Edmonton and London, Ont.”

Swoop’s service in Winnipeg will increase from 16 to 26 weekly flights at the height of the winter schedule, 14 of which will serve transborder and international destinations. Winnipeg will enjoy new service to Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos, Mexico; Las Vegas, Nevada; Mesa, Arizona; and Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa Bay, Florida.

Edmonton will add service to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, Los Cabos and Cancun, Mexico.

New sun-service from London, Ontario includes Cancun, Mexico; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Orlando, Florida.

Swoop has maintained its growth plan and will be accepting the delivery of three more aircraft by the end of 2019, bringing its fleet total to 10 Boeing 737-NG 800s.

Flights are now available for booking through to April 25, 2020.

“Our growing partnership with Swoop is creating more options for Winnipeg travellers while giving new visitors the opportunity to come explore our great city,” said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. “These new non-stop direct routes enhance Winnipeg’s network for the benefit of our community.”

“We want to thank Swoop for increasing its service to the Edmonton Metro Region and helping bring those warm, sunny destinations a little closer,” said Tom Ruth, President and CEO Edmonton International Airport. “Our market is always looking for new ways to explore the world.”

“We’re excited to offer passengers non-stop ultra-low-cost flights to Cancun, Las Vegas and Orlando from London” says Michael Seabrook, CEO at London International Airport. “These added flights are further indications of Swoop’s success in London. With the combination of great flight dates and ultra-low-cost fares, we hope travellers in Southwestern Ontario make the most of these new flights this winter!”

Additional Quotes

“We are thrilled to see routes to Winnipeg and Las Vegas launch this year with Swoop,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. “We’ve heard from the community that they want more non-stop destinations from Kelowna and working with Swoop is just one way we are making this happen.”

“Abbotsford is home to YXX, one of Canada’s fastest growing airports. I’m pleased to see that this winter, YXX will see Swoop bring back a suite of international flights to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, Las Vegas and extend their domestic service to include London, Ontario and Winnipeg through the winter season,” said Henry Braun, Mayor of Abbotsford. “YXX and Swoop provide a significant regional benefit, offering travellers safe and accessible air travel options from the hub of the Fraser Valley.”

“To complement Swoop’s year-round services from Hamilton International to various destinations in Canada, the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, we are excited to welcome back the seasonal destinations of Tampa Bay and Puerto Vallarta this winter,” said Cathie Puckering, President and CEO, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. “Swoop’s affordable travel options to its growing list of southbound destinations will allow Canadians to escape the cold winter months ahead and travel more often from Hamilton – Swoop’s Eastern Canadian base.”