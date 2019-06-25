Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort opens in the heart of Bangkok

Mӧvenpick Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok in the Thai capital.

Nestled in the heart of Sukhumvit, the resort is surrounded by 1.2-acres of lush greenery with trees dating back over a century. Featuring 293 spacious rooms and suites with balconies that overlook the gardens, guestrooms come equipped with yoga mats, a dedicated health and fitness TV channel and a range of signature in-room amenities.

“Bangkok is a bustling and vibrant metropolis that travellers from all over the world aspire to visit at least once in their lifetime. We are delighted to bring a hotel inspired by such a unique wellness concept into the heart of the city, where our guests can relax within lush green gardens whilst enjoying convenient access to the BDMS Wellness Clinic. With extensive MICE facilities and wedding offerings, the property promises to become a great social hub for those seeking a quiet haven in Thailand’s bustling capital city”, said Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer of Accor for Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives.

Health conscious travellers can enjoy a range of organic food offerings at the resort’s restaurant Tamarind Natural Dining while Cinnamon lobby lounge offers the perfect evening “wine-down” with friends.

Visiting guests can opt to visit BDMS Wellness Clinic, adjacent to the hotel, for a range of preventive healthcare treatments including physiotherapy, digestive wellness, dental and fertility treatments.

“BDMS Wellness Clinic is excited to partner with Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts on this remarkable development. Our two companies complement each other perfectly; combining Mövenpick’s distinctive Swiss style with our clinic’s world-class preventative medical services, Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok will introduce a brand new concept to the market. We look forward to embarking on an exciting era of holistic hospitality,” stated Raymond Chong, Chief Executive Officer, BDMS Wellness Clinic.

“With travelers placing more value on health and wellness than ever before, we are very excited to bring this innovative new concept to the market. Increasingly, wellness is moving beyond the walls of the spa and fitness areas with guests also wanting greater access to personalized programming. Our new offering in Bangkok is a perfect example of how Accor and its leading hotel brands are meeting this need and delivering sustainable, approachable wellbeing concepts to visiting guests as well as local communities,” said, Lindsay Madden-Nadeau, Director of Well-Being, Accor.

“Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is renowned for its Swiss hospitality in ‘making moments’ where we celebrate our rich culinary legacy as trend setters to meet ever-changing guest needs. In recent years, Thailand’s capital city has become a popular destination for medical tourism and the opening of Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok gives travellers an added choice with its central location and leading wellness and MICE facilities,” added Bruno Huber, General Manager, Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok.

The opening of Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok joins the growing network of more than 85 Mövenpick hotels and resorts in 25 countries. In Thailand, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts operates in key destinations that include Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Hua Hin. Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok is Accor’s third Mövenpick property in Bangkok, joining the Mövenpick Bangkok Sukhumvit and Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok.