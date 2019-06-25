U.S. Travel praises US-UAE Open Skies talks outcome

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President for Public Affairs and Policy Tori Barnes issued the following statement on the conclusion of the dialogue on Open Skies policy between the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates:

“By clearly expressing their shared ‘ongoing commitment’ to ‘fully maintain all aspects of their Open Skies relationship,’ the Trump administration has done right by U.S. travelers, the U.S. economy and U.S. trade.

“Keeping the existing Open Skies agreement fully intact is a decision that supports greater consumer choice, vital international air service, and continued job growth in America’s travel, aviation and manufacturing industries. Tampering with the U.S.-UAE agreement, on the other hand, would have had a chilling effect on broader Open Skies policy and on the international travel economy by extension.

“The U.S. travel community commends and congratulates the Trump administration for the judicious and fact-driven nature of its deliberations on Open Skies policy, and we look forward to seeing our country enjoy the substantial benefits of this decision for many years to come.”