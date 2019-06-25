Bermuda Tourism names Director of Corporate Communications

The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) announced that Rosemary Jones has joined as Director of Corporate Communications & Strategy, reporting directly to Kevin Dallas, BTA’s Chief Executive Officer. In her role, she is responsible for the implementation, on-going review, and evolution of the island’s National Tourism Plan, as well as coordinating and managing multiple departmental teams and outside stakeholders. Jones will also be responsible for the two-way communication with local media and industry stakeholders, among other essential duties. She joins BTA on July 1, 2019, and replaces Glenn Jones, who in April was promoted to Chief Experience Development Officer.

Jones has established herself as one of Bermuda’s top communications executives, with experience in both public relations and journalism. Previous to her appointment at the BTA, she served as the head of communications and marketing at the Bermuda Business Development Agency for four years. In that role she was instrumental in driving national PR plans, producing content and advocacy campaigns, cultivating local and global media coverage, and promoting a variety of industries within Bermuda’s financial services sector.

“Rosemary’s reputation for excellence precedes her, and we’re thrilled to bring her onboard at the BTA,” said Kevin Dallas. “We know she will be a great addition to the team and will help us continue the momentum of moving our National Tourism Plan forward in a passionate and sustainable way as well as connect with relevant stakeholders to ensure all voices are heard.”

Trained as a newspaper, magazine and broadcast journalist, Jones’ bylines are found in numerous North American publications, including People and Islands magazines. She is a former reporter-editor for Broadcast News Toronto, editor of The Bermudian magazine, managing editor of Bermudian Business magazine, and the author of several books, including the Moon Bermuda travel guide published by Avalon Travel, Royal Bermuda, Hall of History: Bermuda’s Story in Art and Bermuda: Five Centuries, which won a Bermuda Literacy Award for Non-Fiction.

“It’s a real honor to join the BTA’s talented team and help build on its already impressive achievements,” said Ms. Jones. “Travel and tourism have always been big passions of mine, so I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to tell our story, encourage national dialogue, and support the industry and its stakeholders as we take Bermuda’s tourism economy to the next level.”