Grand Hyatt Nashville names hotel GM: Hospitality veteran and former musician

The name of the General Manager that will take the helm of the Grand Hyatt Nashville which is slated to open next year, was named today by operator Dimension Development. Appointed was John D’Angelo who has a long career in the hospitality industry and was a professional musician as well.

D’Angelo brings two decades of Hyatt experience to Nashville, having most recently served as the resort manager of the 1,800-room Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas. A seasoned hotel executive, D’Angelo has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

Prior to his tenure with Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, D’Angelo helped open Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center and Hyatt Regency Trinidad, and he also served on the executive committees of Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, Hyatt Regency Bellevue on Seattle’s Eastside, and Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa in Florida.

Before launching his career in hospitality, D’Angelo was a professional pianist and touring musician.