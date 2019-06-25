7 names of deceased from Oahu skydiving plane crash revealed

Today, the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of 7 of the 11 victims that died on Friday, June 21 in the horrific crash of a skydiving plane that went down at Dillingham Airfield on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. All on board were killed.

According to National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators, the plane flipped shortly after takeoff and crashed with a fiery explosion. The Medical Examiner’s Office said there were 10 men and one woman on board. Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Happy will release the identities of the 4 remaining victims once they have been confirmed.

Names released:

Joshua Drablos, 27, U.S. military member stationed in Hawaii, Virginia resident

Nikolas Glebov, 28, St. Paul, Minnesota

Daniel Herndon, 35, Hawaii resident

Michael Martin, 32, Hawaii resident

Jordan Tehero, 23, Hawaii resident

Ashley Weikel, 26, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Bryan Weikel, 27, Colorado Springs, Colorado

It was confirmed to another source that Michael Martin was employed by Oahu Parachute Center, and that Larry Lemaster and Casey Williamson were also employed by the Center and are among the victims.