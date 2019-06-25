Georgian Prime Minister: Georgia is safe for foreign tourists

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said on Monday that Georgia is a safe country for tourists from Russia and other countries.

“Georgia is one of the safest countries in Europe and when we speak about Tbilisi, it is the safest city in entire Europe. Tourists know it very well. Georgia is a safe country for Russian tourists and to all guests coming here,” he said in an interview with the Imedi television company commenting of Russia’s recent decision to suspend air service with Georgia.

According to Bakhtadze, the Georgian side plans to raise this issue at the next meeting between Georgian prime minister’s special envoy for relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin in Prague.

Mass protests have been held in Tbilisi since June 20, with protesters and opposition activists were demanding resignation of the interior minister and parliament speaker. Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators.

As many as 240 people were injured in protests. Police detained more than 300 people.

Following mass protests in Georgia’s capital city Tbilisi, Russian President Putin on June 21 signed a decree suspending passenger air service between the two countries from July 8. The Russian Transport Ministry said on the following day that flights to Russia by Georgian air carries will also be banned from July 8.