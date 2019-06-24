Boeing Board approves quarterly dividend

The Boeing Company Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg reports that the board of directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of two dollars and five and one-half cents ($2.055) per share.

The Boeing Company is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and sells airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, satellites, comms gear and missiles worldwide. The company also provides leasing and product support services. Boeing is among the largest global aerospace manufacturers; it is the fifth-largest defense contractor in the world based on 2017 revenue, and is the largest exporter in the United States by dollar value. Boeing stock is included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The dividend is payable Sept. 6, 2019, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 9, 2019.