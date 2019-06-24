Armenia offers to facilitate flights between Russia and Georgia after Putin bans direct air travel

Armenian Prime Minister said that the country is ready to become a buffer zone between Georgia and Russia to provide air links. To this end, from July 8, Armenian airlines may allocate five or more passenger aircraft for air transportation.

Three Armenian airlines have already expressed their willingness to provide air communication between Russia and Georgia: Atlantis European, Taron Avia and Armenia. According to the Prime Minister, the number of aircraft can be increased to seven, if such a need is required.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has banned Russian airlines from transporting Russian citizens to Georgia from July 8. The decision comes after anti-government and anti-Russian protests in Tbilisi. Georgian airlines are also banned from flying to and from Russia.