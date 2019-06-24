US DOT awards $495 million in infrastructure grants to 327 airports in 46 states

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $495 million in airport infrastructure grants, the second allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

There will be a total of 358 grants to 327 airports around the country in 46 states and the Pacific Islands. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by this funding increase the airports’ safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airport’s region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chao’s leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

Some of the grant awards include:

Atqasuk Edward Burnell Sr. Memorial Airport in Atqasuk, AK, $20 million – this grant funds runway, taxiway, and apron rehabilitation.

Chicago O’Hare International in Chicago, IL, $65 million – funds will be used for a partial reimbursement for the construction of Runway 10C/28C and Runway 9C/27C.

Eagle County Regional Airport in Eagle, CO, $4.7 million – grants funds will be used to build a deicing facility for the airport. The new facility provides safety and environmental benefits.

Phoenix Deer Valley Airport in Phoenix, AZ, $2.7 million – the airport will use funds to reconstruct Taxiway B3.

San Diego International Airport in San Diego, CA, $13 million – funds will be used to rehabilitate several taxiways.

Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport in Sarasota, FL, $8.7 million – grant funds will be used to update the airport’s master plan, improve airport drainage, and rehabilitate Taxiway B and the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting building.