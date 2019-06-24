Visit Nepal2020 Campaign entices strong support in Zurich-Paris-Brussels 2019

The Nepal Tourism Board along with leading Nepali Tour Operators organized the Nepal Sales Mission in the major tourist generating cities of Europe: Zurich, Paris and Brussels from June 17-21, 2019. The Representative of Nepal to the Permanent Mission to the United Nations, H.E. Mani Prasad Bhattarai, the Ambassador of Nepal to France, H.E. Dipak Adhikari, and the Ambassador of Nepal to Belgium, Netherlands and Luxemburg, H.E. Lok Bahadur Thapa delivered the welcome address in Zurich, Paris and Brussels respectively.

The NTB showcased Nepal as much more than just mountains, focusing on the vast cultural, heritage, spiritual, natural aspects of Nepal and elaborated on the enhancements and new tourism products being introduced especially in the VNY2020. Emphasizing that Nepal is characterized by natural and cultural unity and diversity and the unique contrast of tradition and modernity is sure to offer visitors from all over the world a Lifetime Experience.

The audience was enthralled with the multitude of tourism offerings beyond adventure activities and very appreciative of the hiking trail for differently abled in Pokhara and the efforts made by Nepal in doubling the tiger population and conservation and expressed full support for the VNY2020 campaign. The numbers from the Benelux countries have shown a positive growth of over 31% in 2018 and we are confident that the numbers will grow strongly in the coming years. NTB was represented by Ms. Nandini Lahe-Thapa, Sr. Director – Marketing and Promotion, and Mr. Nabin Pokharel, Manager-TMP.