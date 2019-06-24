Five killed, dozens injured in Bangladesh train crash

At least five people were killed and over a 100 were injured in a train derailment in northeastern Bangladesh, an official said Monday.

The accident took place in Moulvibazar district, some 203 km away from the capital Dhaka.

Nurun Nabi, a local fire service official, sad that the accident happened around 11:50 p.m. local time on Sunday night.

According to the official, one of the carriages of the train, Upaban Express, heading to Dhaka from northeaster Sylhet city, fell into a canal while two others fell close to the canal’s banks.

According to the official, rescue services were at the scene. He said the death toll may rise.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.