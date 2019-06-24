Uber pickups available at the Saskatoon International Airport

Uber and Saskatoon International Airport are excited to announce that Uber is now able to serve customers at YXE. Riders are now able to collect their luggage and use the Uber app to request a ride. Uber driver-partners will pick up riders on the outer curb outside Door 1.

“We are pleased to announce today that Saskatoonians and travellers from around the world can now rely on the services of Uber upon landing at Saskatoon International Airport. From today on, we will be able to meet the demand for safe, affordable and reliable transportation alternatives at the airport.”

Michael van Hemmen, Head of Western Canada

“We are thrilled to have Uber join the Skyxe community. They are an important partner in providing our guests with greater access to the airport and contributing to our vision to be Canada’s most valued airport experience.”

CJ Dushinski, VP Business Development and Service Quality, Skyxe