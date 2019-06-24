Four Seasons veterans return to Thailand to lead Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River opening team

Anticipated to open in late 2019, the all-new Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, a riverside oasis on Charoenkrung Road, has been assembling a team of senior executives and specialist talent who are currently shaping what will become the city’s ultimate hospitality experience.

General Manager Lubosh Barta began his Four Seasons career 15 years ago at the company’s former location in Bangkok, where he was Director of Food and Beverage. Demonstrating leadership qualities from the outset, he transferred to Chiang Mai before taking on his first General Manager position in Koh Samui. His success there was a stepping stone to opening Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, which boasts one of the company’s largest food and beverage operations and Charles H, the best bar in Korea. A native of the Czech Republic whose career includes positions in Europe, Australia and the Middle East, Lubosh has always considered Thailand his second home, especially since all three of his children were born in the country.

“The return of Four Seasons to Bangkok will be nothing short of spectacular, and there’s no one better to lead the team than Lubosh Barta,” says Rainer Stampfer, Four Seasons President, Hotel Operations – Asia Pacific. “Lubosh was responsible for putting Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on the world map as the opening General Manager. Prior to his time in Korea, he spent several years in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Koh Samui. His opening skill set and cultural familiarity with Thailand are matched by his leadership qualities and deep commitment to the vision of both Four Seasons and Country Group Development, our partners in Bangkok.”

At Lubosh’s side is Jasjit Singh Assi – known to his colleagues as JJ – who is the Hotel Manager responsible for day-to-day operations. After joining Four Seasons in his native country of India, JJ quickly rose through the food and beverage divisions in Chiang Mai and Sydney before returning to Mumbai in his first assignment as Hotel Manager. Growing up in a military family, he spent a great deal of his youth travelling, perfectly grooming him to offer the kind of high personalized service expected by Four Seasons guests from around the world.

“In addition to his recent experience in Mumbai, JJ brings a strong background in food and beverage in his return to Thailand, which will be a key part of the experience we are offering to both international visitors and our local clientele,” says Lubosh.

Four Seasons veteran Betty Chan joins as Director of Marketing with oversight of sales, marketing and events. Her career with Four Seasons began in 1995 and has since grown with Four Seasons with roles in Hong Kong with the company’s worldwide sales team and Shanghai. In 2008, Betty was appointed Director of Marketing for Four Seasons Resorts Thailand and has been enamoured with Thailand ever since.

Culinary Dream Team

“We have very ambitious goals for the food and beverage program at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok, and thus we have assembled some of the very brightest stars in the Four Seasons galaxy to lead our team,” says Lubosh.

Director of Food and Beverage Vishal Sanadhya began his Four Seasons career in 2006 and soon found himself taking on positions and task force assignment across Asia, from urban destinations to the paradise islands of the Maldives. A self-proclaimed “gastro tourist,” he believes that in addition to its restaurants and bars, the new Four Seasons will provide the city’s best catering operation for corporate and social events.

Executive Chef Andrea Accordi returns to Thailand on the heels of leading the culinary team at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong to an unprecedented eight Michelin Stars across three restaurants. The multi-lingual Italian native who joined Four Seasons 12 years ago in Prague is delighted to return to the country where he spent the formative years of his career, and where he also met his wife.

International mixology sensation Philip Bischoff is the Hotel’s Beverage Manager, with a special focus on the signature social club drinking experience. Most recently behind the bar at the world-renowned Manhattan Bar in Singapore, he introduced myriad innovations that earned it the #1 position on Asia’s 50 Best Bars for two years running and among the top three World’s 50 Best Bars list. The German native is also a Four Seasons Beverage Ambassador providing concept direction, mixology training and menu guidance to hotels in Asia Pacific.

Wellness at Four Seasons

The Wellness Center at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, led by Senior Spa Director Sandie Johannessen, will be a vibrant urban retreat with multi-dimensional therapies to target Mind, Body and Work.