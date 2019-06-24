Princess Cruises names captains for its newest ship, Enchanted Princess

Princess Cruises has announced Captains Nick Nash and Gennaro Arma as a leadership team for its newest ship, Enchanted Princess, a year before her debut. Captain Nash and Captain Arma will rotate as Captains of Enchanted Princess.

Debuting in Rome (Civatevecchia) on June 19, 2020 for a nine-day Mediterranean cruise, Enchanted Princess will be led by a team of executive officers with extensive maritime experience, including more than 160 years combined service with Princess Cruises. Captain Nash will bring the ship into service from the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, joined at the launch by Chief Engineer Officer Ignazio Cappelluti, Hotel General Manager Dirk Brand, and Staff Captain Raffaele Di Martino.

Captain Arma will serve together with Chief Engineer Officer Massimiliano Imperiale, Hotel General Manager Richard Harry, and Staff Captain Richard Dalton.

“All of us at Princess Cruises congratulate Captain Nash and Captain Arma on their well-earned appointments as Captains of our new Enchanted Princess. It is an honor and a testament to their dedicated years of service,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “As we continue to grow our fleet with five new ships arriving by 2025, there are many opportunities for our crew to grow professionally. We believe we have the best crew at sea, who continually offer our guests a safe cruising experience and world-class service.”

The 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess shares all of the spectacular style and luxury of its sister ships – Regal Princess, Royal Princess, Majestic Princess and the soon-to-be launched Sky Princess.