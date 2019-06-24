Marriott’s The Luxury Collection debuts in Çeşme, Turkey

The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott International Inc., today announced the opening of Reges, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Çeşme. Owned by Reges Turizm Inşaat A.Ş., Reges joins an impressive collection of more than 110 hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories. The opening marks The Luxury Collection’s third hotel in Turkey, joining the brand’s existing properties in Bodrum and Ankara.

Having set the tone for a regal experience from its conception, Reges derives its name from the Latin for King: Rex. The two buildings that comprise the resort even resemble a crown when viewed from above. Curved around an idyllic natural cove and bathed in sunshine for more than 300 days of the year, Reges is spread across two kilometers of Çeşme’s Boyalık Bay.

Influenced by the dancing lines of a Whirling Dervish, the tiered design of the resort’s architecture fans out like a spinning skirt, reinterpreting the ancient Sufi ritual for a contemporary audience.

“Çeşme is a breath-taking Turkish resort town that overlooks the glistening Aegean Sea, and its natural beauty and offerings, including clear waters with unparalleled diving sites make this a truly special location for The Luxury Collection’s third hotel in Turkey,” said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. “We are thrilled to uncover this hidden treasure for our global travelers who are sure to develop a deep connection with this remarkable destination.”