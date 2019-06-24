Benchmark appoints new Director of Catering & Convention Services, Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort, Curaçao

Benchmark has named Sadira Baetens director of catering and convention services for Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort, the Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property located on the island of Curaçao. Rob de Bekker, Benchmark’s general manager at the resort, made the announcement.

“I am very pleased to announce Sadira’s new position at our resort,” said Mr. de Bekker. “She has been and continues to be a rock in the catering sales department, and has actively earned the respect and appreciation of both her co-workers and customers. She is a true model of excellence in all she does.”

This appointment represents a promotion for Sadira Baetens, who has been on the staff of Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort for six years, previously serving as associate director of catering and convention services. Prior to joining the resort, Ms Baetens held the position of catering sales manager for the Renaissance Resort & Casino located in Willemstad, Curaçao.

Sadira Baetens is a graduate of INHolland University in Amsterdam, Netherlands. She resides in Curaçao.