Minister: Air India will re-launch Toronto and Nairobi flights

Air India will re-start Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto service from September 27, according to Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Civil Aviation, Government of India.

Air India will also begin services on Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar and Mumbai-Nairobi routes from September 27.

The minister said that the national carrier will launch its operation on Delhi-Chennai-Bali route from October 27.

“I am delighted to announce that on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27th Sept 2019, Air India will begin a direct Mumbai-Nairobi flight (4 days a week) to improve air connectivity between India and Kenya,” he said in a tweet.

This flight will enhance connectivity & push the flow of tourists & travellers between India & Bali.”

Mr. Puri said, “To honor another long pending demand of devotees to provide air connectivity between Guru Nagri & Sri Patna Sahib, I am delighted to announce the commencement of a daily Air India flight between Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar from 27th Sept 2019,” he tweeted.