Hong Kong artists create new Hong Kong Airlines Business Class amenity kits

Hong Kong Airlines is pleased to announce a new decorative amenity kits series that highlights Hong Kong’s vibrant culture through a collaborative partnership with four Hong Kong artists. The amenity kits feature the distinctive designs and styles of Lock Lai, founder of TinBot™ local toy company; Li Han Kong Kai Font creator Lee Kin Ming; tattoo artist Lily Cash and illustrator Jane Lee.

Lock Lai

Lock Lai’s design showcases a TinBotTM collection of toy designs, featuring Hong Kong Airlines pilot, flight attendant and the latest Airbus A350 aircraft. Founded in 2013, homegrown toy brand TinbotTM has been creating unique collections of magnetic action puzzle figures inspired by iconic elements of Hong Kong.

Lee Kin Ming

Lee Kin Ming has inherited and digitalized over 5,000 Chinese calligraphy characters left by his father’s late business partner Li Hon, and created the “Li Hon Kong Kai Font”. The bag features prints of signboards and characters in the special font, presenting a unique cultural characteristic of Hong Kong.

Lily Cash

Thinking out of the box, Lily’s colorful Mandala motifs are infused with Hong Kong elements such as the Maan Sau Mou Geung “boundless longevity” pattern, Cheung Chau lucky bun and the iconic Bruce Lee, showcasing the uniqueness of the city.

Jane Lee

Jane’s highly imaginative and creative style is captured on the colorful drawing that busily links up those eye-catching Hong Kong elements such as skyscrapers, milk tea, dim sum, etc., showcasing the vibrancy and energy of Hong Kong Airlines and the city.

The eye-catching reusable bag includes contents that bear motifs of items synonymous with Hong Kong. The city’s iconic elements are visually infused into a set of head-to-toe customer care products, including eyeshades and comfortable cotton socks, along with L’OCCITANE’s shea butter ultra-rich lip balm, hand cream, and earplugs.

Hong Kong Airlines Acting Director of Service Delivery Mr Chris Birt welcomes the collaboration and said: “As a strong advocate for Hong Kong art and culture, Hong Kong Airlines is delighted to incorporate the work of our local creative talents into our inflight products. Their designs are not only truly Hong Kong, but exude the love and pride they have for their art and home. As one of the Hong Kong carriers ourselves, we are proud to promote Hong Kong art and culture globally.”

The new amenity kits are currently being offered to Hong Kong Airlines’ Business Class passengers on long-haul flights between Hong Kong and North America, including Vancouver, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The four designs will be rotated on a quarterly basis inflight. In addition, passengers will enjoy the comfort of long-haul flying with the airline’s newest Airbus A350 aircraft, equipped with the latest inflight entertainment system. Gourmet Business Class dining curated by popular USA chef Chris Cosentino is also available to passengers traveling from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Hong Kong.